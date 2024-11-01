Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked By Rs 62

Oil marketing companies have announced an increase in the price of commercial LPG cylinders, marking the fourth consecutive monthly hike. As of November 1, 2024, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi has risen from Rs 1,740 to Rs 1,802, reflecting a significant increase of Rs 62 per cylinder. In addition, the cost of 5-kg free trade LPG cylinders has also seen an increment of Rs 15.
Notably, the rate of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders remains unchanged amid these adjustments. The updated commercial LPG cylinder prices in various cities are as follows:
Delhi: Rs 1,802
Mumbai: Rs 1,754.50
Kolkata: Rs 1,911.50
Chennai: Rs 1,964.50
This latest price surge continues a trend that began on October 1, when the rate for the 19-kg commercial LPG gas cylinder was increased by Rs 48.50, bringing the retail price to Rs 1,740 in Delhi.
With these hikes, consumers and businesses alike are feeling the impact of rising costs, adding to the financial pressures in the current economic climate.