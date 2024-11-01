Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked By Rs 62

Oil marketing companies have announced an increase in the price of commercial LPG cylinders, marking the fourth consecutive monthly hike. As of November 1, 2024, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi has risen from Rs 1,740 to Rs 1,802, reflecting a significant increase of Rs 62 per cylinder. In addition, the cost of 5-kg free trade LPG cylinders has also seen an increment of Rs 15.