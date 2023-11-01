Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked From Today; Domestic Rates Unchanged

As a result, in the capital city of Delhi, a commercial LPG cylinder weighing 19kg will now set you back Rs 1,833, reflecting the new rate. Among the four major metropolitan areas, Mumbai enjoys the lowest price, with a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder costing Rs 1,785.50. Conversely, Chennai will have the highest price tag at Rs 1,999.50, and Kolkata falls in between at Rs 1,943.