Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked From Today; Domestic Rates Unchanged

The oil companies have raised the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by a substantial Rs 101.50, effective from today (November 1).
As a result, in the capital city of Delhi, a commercial LPG cylinder weighing 19kg will now set you back Rs 1,833, reflecting the new rate. Among the four major metropolitan areas, Mumbai enjoys the lowest price, with a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder costing Rs 1,785.50. Conversely, Chennai will have the highest price tag at Rs 1,999.50, and Kolkata falls in between at Rs 1,943.
It's important to note that these price adjustments apply exclusively to 19kg commercial cylinders, leaving domestic LPG cylinders unaffected; their prices remain steady.
In Delhi, the domestic LPG cylinder maintains its price of Rs 903, while in Kolkata, the 14kg domestic cylinder is available for Rs 929. Mumbai residents can acquire a domestic LPG cylinder for Rs 902.5, and Chennai's price stands at Rs 918.5.
Interestingly, oil companies had previously raised commercial LPG gas cylinder prices on October 1, with a hefty increase of Rs 209 for the 19kg cylinder. In October, this pushed the retail selling price of commercial LPG cylinders in Delhi from Rs 1731.50 to the current Rs 1833. Meanwhile, domestic cylinder prices remained unchanged for another month.
Notably, commercial LPG cylinders saw a price reduction in September when oil marketing companies lowered the cost by Rs 157. Following this adjustment, the 19kg commercial cylinder was priced at Rs 1522.50 in Delhi and Rs 1636 in Kolkata. August also witnessed a price reduction of Rs 100 for commercial LPG gas cylinders.