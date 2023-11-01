Manipur Govt Extends Internet Ban Till Nov 5

The Manipur government has decided to prolong the internet ban for an additional five days, extending it until November 5. This decision follows the previous internet ban that was initially scheduled to end on October 31.
According to an official government notification, the authorities remain concerned about the potential misuse of social media platforms on the internet, which can lead to the dissemination of false information and the incitement of undesirable situations.
The notification also emphasizes the ongoing risks of loss of life and damage to public property due to the misuse of social media platforms and mobile messaging services. It specifically highlights the potential for these platforms to be exploited for the dissemination of hate speech, which could have significant consequences for the maintenance of law and order in Manipur.
The extension of the internet ban comes at a time when an armed attack resulted in the tragic death of a Meitei police officer in Moreh earlier yesterday.
This incident has raised concerns about the internet's potential to be used as a tool for spreading false information and inciting communal tensions, which could further exacerbate the existing law and order challenges in the region.