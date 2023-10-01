Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked By Rs 209

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 209 with effect from Sunday causing a setback for millions of consumers, as per reports.
The price of a 19 kilogram commercial LPG cylinder will now be Rs 1,731.50 starting from October 1 onwards in New Delhi as the new rates kick in. As an immediate impact, dining out is expected to become costlier.
The decision to hike the price of commercial LPG cylinders comes just a month after OMCs had reduced the prices significantly by Rs 158 with effect from September 1, thus bringing their price down to Rs 1,522 in the national capital.
Also, the recent hike in prices of commercial LPG cylinders came after the Centre had slashed the prices of domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 200 for all connection holders across India in August.
It may be noted that the monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders is done on the first day of each month. Earlier in August too, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were cut by Rs 99.75 by OMCs.