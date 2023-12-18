Committee Chaired by Ram Nath Kovind to Review 'One Nation, One Election' Progress

The High-level Committee on 'One Nation, One Election,' chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, is expected to convene on Monday to examine the progress made thus far, including political parties' reactions to the notion of holding simultaneous polls.
According to sources, while no written agenda for the informal meeting has been distributed, it may discuss the responses received from political parties.
In its inaugural meeting, the group resolved to solicit input from political parties.
The panel has also just written to the parties, requesting their input and a meeting on a "mutually agreed upon date." It later sent a reminder to the parties, requesting a response.
Letters were sent to six national parties, 33 state parties and seven registered unrecognized parties inviting their suggestions on ‘One Nation, One Election’.
The committee has also heard the views of the Law Commission on simultaneous polls. The law panel could be called again on the issue.