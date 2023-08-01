Communal Tensions Escalate in Gurugram: Prohibition on Sale of Loose Fuel Amid Clashes

Amidst escalating communal tensions in Gurugram, authorities have taken decisive measures to maintain public order and safety.
With immediate effect, all fuel stations in Gurugram have been strictly prohibited from selling loose petrol/diesel to any person. This step aims to prevent any misuse of fuel during a volatile situation.
In response to the ongoing clashes and unrest, Gurugram District Magistrate's office has issued a statement announcing the reopening of schools and colleges in Gurugram, except those in the Sohna area, from Wednesday onwards.
The decision comes after considering the prevailing communal tension in the neighboring district of Nuh, which led to road blockages by anti-social elements in the bordering parts of District Gurugram, particularly Sohna.
In light of the current situation and the potential for further unrest, the authorities have deemed it necessary to close all government and private educational institutions in the Sohna Sub-division of District Gurugram on Wednesday.
The closure aims to ensure the safety of students and prevent any untoward incidents in the region.
The recent clashes between two groups erupted shortly after the Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, with more than 200 people initiating a march from Edward Chowk in Nuh town. This resulted in stone-pelting on the procession, prompting retaliation from the Hindu side after initially fleeing from the scene.