Haryana on Alert After 4 Dead in Communal Clashes

Meanwhile, a state government official was quoted by a national media saying, “The situation is under control in Nuh, Sohna and adjoining districts. As many as 13 Companies of Paramilitary forces have been stationed there and more companies will be reaching shortly. No curfew is imposed in Faridabad, Palwal and Gurugram, however, section 144 is imposed to avoid any untoward incident in these districts. Peace Committee meeting will commence shortly in Gurugram’s Sohna.”