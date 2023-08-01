Haryana on Alert After 4 Dead in Communal Clashes

At least four people were killed while several police personnel sustained injuries in clashes that broke out during a religious procession in Haryana’s Nuh district on Monday.
According to reports, the communal violence initially broke out in Nuh when a mob tried to stop a religious procession taken out by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) followed by stone pelting and burning down vehicles.
The mob first attacked Gorakhnath Temple and its priest injuring him severely. They also resorted to stone pelting and burnt down a motorcycle. Three persons, including two Home Guards, were killed in the violence that erupted in Nuh.
After the news of the violence spread, protestors from two communities got engaged in clashes near Sohna Road in Gurugram and blocked a road for hours.
Later in the night, around three-four miscreants attacked two people, including an Imam, with sticks outside an under-construction mosque in Gurugram’s Sector-56. In the attack, Imam Mohammad Saad was killed while the other individual, Khursheed, was shot in the leg and is said to be in critical condition.
Meanwhile, a state government official was quoted by a national media saying, “The situation is under control in Nuh, Sohna and adjoining districts. As many as 13 Companies of Paramilitary forces have been stationed there and more companies will be reaching shortly. No curfew is imposed in Faridabad, Palwal and Gurugram, however, section 144 is imposed to avoid any untoward incident in these districts. Peace Committee meeting will commence shortly in Gurugram’s Sohna.”
Moreover, internet services have been suspended in Nuh district till August 2 to contain the ‘intense communal tension’.