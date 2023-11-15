Condolences Pour In Over Tragic Doda Accident, PM Announces Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the tragic accident involving a passenger bus in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those injured in the incident.
The official handle of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) took to X to post, "The bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is distressing. My condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest."
"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured," the statement from the PMO read.
As many as 36 people lost their lives, while 19 others were injured when a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda earlier in the day.
In a post on X, Union minister Jitendra Singh confirmed about the death toll adding that six people out of those injured were in a critical condition.
Expressing his condolences over the unfortunate incident, home minister Amit Shah said in a statement that the local administration is actively engaged in the rescue operations at the accident site.
The accident occurred as the bus carrying 55 passengers on the way to Jammu from Kishtwar veered off the road and rolled down the steep slope near Trungal in the Assar area of the highway.
Doda district commissioner Harvinder Singh ensured that the injured are being shifted to Government Medical College Doda.
Singh said, "Helicopter service to be arranged for shifting the more injured ones. All possible help, as required being provided. I am in constant touch".
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives. He wrote on X, "Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Assar, Doda. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & wishing for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. Directed Div Com & Dist Admin to provide all necessary assistance to affected persons."
Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also condoled the loss of lives in a post on X. "Deeply shocked & saddened about the tragic road accident at Assar in Doda. Deepest condolences to the families of those feared dead & hope the administration expedites rescue operations."