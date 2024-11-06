"Congratulations My Friend", PM Modi to Trump on Historic US Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on his historic victory in the US Presidential Election on Wednesday.
Calling Trump 'my friend', PM Modi said he looked forward to renewing the collaboration further to strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.
Sharing a post on platform 'X', PM Modi wrote, "Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership."
"Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," he added.
Donald Trump won a second term in office, marking an unprecedented political comeback nearly four years after leaving the White House. According to Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ), Trump was declared the projected winner after securing crucial swing states, including North Carolina, Georgia, Alaska, and Pennsylvania reaching the crucial 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency. He also claimed several states, including Alabama, Florida, Texas, and Ohio, alongside Nebraska’s third congressional district, strengthening his hold on the electoral race.