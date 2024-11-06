Trump Poised for Second Term in White House, Wins Key Swing States

Donald Trump is poised to win a second term in office, marking an unprecedented political comeback nearly four years after leaving the White House.
According to Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ), Trump was declared the projected winner after securing crucial swing states, including North Carolina, Georgia, Alaska, and Pennsylvania reaching the crucial 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency. He also claimed several states, including Alabama, Florida, Texas, and Ohio, alongside Nebraska’s third congressional district, strengthening his hold on the electoral race.
Trump triumphed over Vice President Kamala Harris in an election filled with unexpected twists. Throughout the campaign, Trump faced a criminal trial, survived two assassination attempts, and saw a dramatic shift in the Democratic race when President Joe Biden dropped out, paving the way for Harris to step in.
He became the first president in more than 120 years to lose the White House, and then to come back and win it again, after President Grover Cleveland in 1892.