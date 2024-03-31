President Droupadi Murmu Presents Bharat Ratna to LK Advani

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday presented the esteemed Bharat Ratna to veteran BJP leader Shri L.K. Advani at his residence.
The formal ceremony was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the family members of L. K. Advani.
The visit to Advani's residence was decided keeping in view the ailing health of the veteran BJP leader.
Shri Advani, a doyen of Indian politics, has served the nation with unwavering dedication and distinction for over seven decades. Born in Karachi in 1927, he migrated to India in 1947 against the backdrop of partition. With his vision of cultural nationalism, he toiled hard for decades, across the length and breadth of the country, and brought about a transformation in the socio-political landscape. When the Emergency put India’s democracy at risk, the indefatigable crusader in him helped guard it against authoritarian tendencies.
Among the handful of post-independence political leaders who succeeded in reshaping the national agenda and placing it on the path of development, his accomplishments provide the best articulation of the genius of India and its inclusive traditions.
The recipients were acknowledged for their remarkable contributions to the nation, with the Bharat Ratna being India's highest civilian honor.