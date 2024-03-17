Congress Alleges Electoral Bond Scam Orchestrated by PM Modi and Amit Shah

The Congress party has launched scathing accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, holding them accountable for the Electoral Bond scam. The party alleges that the BJP has benefited the most from this scheme and has wielded control over the entire process.
Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, labeled the scandal as the "biggest extortion racket" orchestrated by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. Ramesh asserted that the BJP had utilized various means to accumulate funds, including coercion and manipulation of investigative agencies.
The Congress leader highlighted four methods employed by the BJP to amass donations, including coercive tactics on companies, direct bribes, and the creation of shell companies. He criticized the freezing of Congress party accounts ahead of the General Elections, accusing the BJP of employing "tax terrorism" and a "surgical strike" against the opposition.
Ramesh expressed hope that the Election Commission of India (ECI) would demonstrate impartiality and uphold constitutional expectations. He urged the ECI to address complaints against the Prime Minister and Home Minister with the same diligence applied to opposition parties.
Responding to queries regarding the lengthy electoral schedule, Ramesh speculated that it might serve to facilitate extensive campaigning by the Prime Minister. He reiterated the Congress's demand for a 100% count of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips to ensure voter confidence.
On the successful conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Ramesh highlighted its extensive coverage across 106 districts, emphasizing its importance in reaching out to citizens. The Congress leader underscored the significance of concluding the Nyay Yatra at the Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai, paying tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar amid debates over constitutional amendments.
Ramesh announced the upcoming Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on March 19, which will focus on the party manifesto. He emphasized the party's commitment to fighting elections on the platform of "Five Nyays" (five types of justice) and reiterated the guarantees provided by the Congress party.
In response to questions about ED summons to Arvind Kejriwal, Ramesh criticized the BJP for allegedly weaponizing investigative agencies against opposition leaders, transforming them into "frontal organizations" of the ruling party.
The Congress party's accusations against the BJP highlight the escalating political tensions ahead of the General Elections, as both sides engage in rigorous campaigning and scrutiny.