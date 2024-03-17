Love, Respect is Deep in India’s DNA: Rahul Gandhi

He pointed out how the Modi government waived off Rs 16 lakh crores of about 20/25 people and if farmers demand a loan waiver, arguments are put against it that this will mean spoiling them. He said similar arguments were put forth when the UPA government introduced MGNREGA that provided work for crores of people. He observed, for the existing system, waiving off Rs 16 lakh crore of loans of a few people does not spoil them (the big billionaires) but providing work to people under MGNREGA will spoil them (the workers).