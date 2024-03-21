Congress Alleges Financial Crippling by PM Modi; Demands Fair Play

Sonia Gandhi launched a fierce critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Congress directed its criticism towards the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the freezing of the party's bank accounts. Speaking at a rare joint press conference on March 21 alongside party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi accused PM Modi of orchestrating a deliberate attempt to financially weaken the Congress.
"The issue we're addressing today is grave, impacting not only the Indian National Congress but the very essence of democracy. There's a systematic campaign by the Prime Minister to financially cripple the Indian National Congress," Sonia Gandhi asserted.
She claimed that while there are issues with electoral bonds, the opposition party's finances are under attack. "Funds raised from the public are being frozen, and money from our accounts is being seized. Despite these immense challenges, we're striving to maintain the efficiency of our election campaign," she added.
Kharge described the situation as a "dangerous game" and demanded a fair playing field. "The Supreme Court has deemed electoral bonds illegal and unconstitutional. Yet, the ruling party has filled its coffers through this scheme, while the main opposition party's bank accounts are being frozen under a conspiracy. This undermines the fairness of elections," Kharge stated.
He emphasized the importance of impartial elections for democracy and expressed concern over the influence of certain autonomous bodies. Kharge also accused the BJP-led government of exploiting loopholes for financial gain and urged constitutional bodies to ensure free and fair access to bank accounts for all political parties.
"I urge constitutional institutions to facilitate free and fair elections by allowing us unrestricted access to our bank accounts. No political party should be subjected to income tax scrutiny," Kharge concluded.