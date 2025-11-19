Congress Alleges Neglect as Former Excise Minister Sent to Mekahara for Treatment

Former Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma was shifted to Raipur’s Dr. BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital (Mekahara) on Tuesday after his eye condition reportedly worsened inside the Raipur Central Jail. Sources said Lakhma had been suffering from severe discomfort and required urgent specialist intervention.

Lakhma has been lodged in Raipur Central Jail since January 15, 2025, following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged liquor scam during the previous Congress regime.

Congress Alleges Negligence in Prison Healthcare

The Congress has accused jail authorities of neglecting Lakhma’s health for nearly 10 months, alleging that his eye ailment deteriorated due to lack of proper medical care.

During separate visits, senior Congress leaders were reportedly informed by Lakhma himself that the treatment available inside the jail was inadequate.

Former MLA Vikas Upadhyay and Kuldeep Juneja later met DGP Arun Dev Gautam, demanding immediate medical intervention for the six-time MLA. They insisted that Lakhma’s condition required specialised care unavailable within the prison hospital.

‘Administrative Delay Putting Life at Risk,’ Says Congress

Congress leaders also claimed that despite several requests, the jail and district administration failed to provide the mandatory police escort needed to take Lakhma to an external medical facility.

They alleged that the delay amounted to administrative indifference and accused the government of acting with political prejudice by ignoring the medical needs of a senior Opposition leader.

Shifted After Pressure, Say Party Leaders

Following the complaint and mounting pressure from the Congress, Lakhma was finally transported to Mekahara Hospital for a detailed examination. Specialists are expected to begin treatment after conducting necessary diagnostic tests.

Lakhma, a prominent tribal leader and six-term legislator, remains in judicial custody as the ED investigation into the alleged liquor scam continues.