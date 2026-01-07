Congress Appoints AICC Senior Observers for Assam, Kerala and Other Poll-Bound States

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday announced the appointment of senior party leaders as AICC Senior Observers for the forthcoming Assembly elections in several states.

In a press release issued by AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, the Congress said the appointments have been made with immediate effect by the party’s national president to strengthen organisational preparedness and oversee election-related activities.

For Assam, the party has appointed former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and senior leader Bandhu Tirkey as Senior Observers.

In Kerala, Sachin Pilot, K.J. George, Imran Pratapgarhi, and Kanhaiya Kumar have been named to supervise the party’s election preparations.

For Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the observers appointed are Mukul Wasnik, Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin.

In West Bengal, Sudip Roy Barman, Shakeel Ahmad Khan, and Prakash Joshi will serve as AICC Senior Observers.

The Congress leadership said the move is aimed at ensuring better coordination, organisational strengthening, and effective monitoring of election strategies as the party gears up for the upcoming Assembly polls.