INDIA Bloc Triumphs in Bypolls, Secures 10 Out of 13 Seats

Following the announcement of the results, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi hailed the victory of the INDIA alliance as a triumph for the constitution and the nation. "The results of the by-elections in 7 states have made it clear that the web of ‘fear and confusion’ woven by the BJP has been broken. Every class, including farmers, youth, laborers, businessmen, and employed people, wants to completely destroy dictatorship and establish the rule of justice. The public is now standing with INDIA for the betterment of their lives and protection of the Constitution," he stated.