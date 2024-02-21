Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra To Be Halted For Election Meetings

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh announced on Wednesday that the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be temporarily halted from February 26 to March 1 due to election-related meetings in Delhi.
"There will be a break from February 26 to March 1 as there are many important meetings regarding elections in Delhi and it is necessary for Rahul Gandhi to be present there," Jairam Ramesh said while speaking to ANI in Lucknow on Wednesday.
The Yatra will resume on March 2, he further said.
"On February 27-28, Rahul Gandhi will go to Cambridge University (in United Kingdom), he will deliver two lectures there. We will resume the yatra from March 2 and on March 5, Rahul Gandhi will visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain," the Congress leader said.
Ramesh also criticised Prime Mnister Narendra Modi of 'misleading' the country by naming 'Amrit Kaal'.
"The real issue is that the PM is misleading the country in the name of 'Amrit Kaal. We are saying that the last 10 years are of 'Anyay Kaal'. Thousands of youth are committing suicide due to unemployment. PM says 'Modi ki guarantee'. Par jab Modi ki warranty khatam hoti hai toh Modi ki guarantee ki kya baat hai (That the Modi's warranty is expiring what is the use of Modi's guarantee)," he said.
On Wednesday, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered its 39th day. The yatra is currently in Lucknow.
According to reports, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to participate in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra starting from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh on February 24. However, it remains uncertain whether potential ally and Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav will be present.
The SP and the Congress have not reached an agreement on seat sharing, as the Congress is adamant about two seats that the Samajwadi Party is interested in contesting.
The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' by Congress, following the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', intends to traverse 6,700 km across 15 states, as the Lok Sabha polls draw near.