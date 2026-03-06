Congress Blasts Government Over Begging The US For Concessions

The opposition party Indian National Congress, on Friday, launched a sharp attack on theBharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre, accusing it of “capitulating” before the United States and seeking concessions over India’s ability to import crude oil from Russia.

According to a report, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said it was deeply concerning that India appeared to be waiting for a waiver from the United States to continue importing Russian oil. He questioned the authority of Washington to determine India’s energy purchases.

“Who has given the United States the authority to decide whether India can import oil from Russia? Will we now require a licence from America to meet our energy needs?” Khera asked.

Rahul Gandhi’s Warning ‘Proved True’

Khera said the developments validated concerns previously raised by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who had warned that the United States could eventually dictate where India buys its oil from.

According to Khera, the recent announcement of a one-month waiver by the United States allowing India to import Russian oil raises serious questions about the government’s diplomatic strategy.

“Rahul Gandhi had already cautioned that America would start deciding our trade and energy choices. Unfortunately, his warning has proved prophetic,” he said.

Trade Deal Yet to Be Signed

The Congress leader further pointed out that the bilateral trade agreement between the two countries has not even been finalised, yet India appears to be facing restrictions.

He recalled that after the Supreme Court of the United States struck down tariffs introduced during the tenure of former US President Donald Trump, Rahul Gandhi had advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pause negotiations on the trade deal.

“Instead of reassessing the situation, the Prime Minister chose to move forward. It appears he lacks the courage to step back from the deal,” Khera alleged.

Strong Words Against Modi Government

Taking a hard line, the Congress spokesperson claimed that India’s global standing had declined under the current leadership.

He alleged that the country was being reduced to a “client state” and a “vassal state”, contrasting the situation with the era of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“People still remember the days when India asserted its independence in foreign policy. Congress governments never allowed the country’s prestige to be compromised,” he said.

Jaishankar’s Silence Questioned

Khera also criticised remarks made by US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau during the Raisina Dialogue, where Landau reportedly said the United States would prioritise its own national interests while negotiating trade arrangements.

The Congress leader expressed surprise that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar did not publicly respond to the remarks despite being present at the event.

The Congress spokesperson played an old video of Modi, where he asserted and boasted about India’s leveraging power because of its population. He pointed out that the same Prime Minister had completely capitulated before the Americans today. “What are you scared of?” he asked, adding, “Maybe the Epstein files make you do whatever America wants you to do”.

“Can such a Prime Minister do justice to India?” he asked, while remarking, “the people of India cannot expect justice from a compromised cabinet with a compromised Prime Minister, who is compromising the country’s interests”.