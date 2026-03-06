Israel bombards Tehran and Beirut as US says attacks to intensify

The conflict between Iran and Israel intensified sharply as Israeli airstrikes targeted key locations in the Iranian capital, Tehran, and several areas in Lebanon. At the same time, the United States has reportedly stepped up its military campaign against Iran’s naval forces in the region.

Large explosions were reported across Tehran overnight, including in residential neighbourhoods and areas close to University of Tehran. The strikes came as the war entered its seventh day, raising fears of a wider conflict in West Asia.

According to reports, Israeli jets also carried out airstrikes in eastern and southern parts of Lebanon, including the town of Douris in the Bekaa Valley. Some attacks were also reported in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

The situation escalated further after the United States allegedly targeted an Iranian drone carrier at sea, continuing its operations against Iran’s fleet of warships. Earlier this week, a U.S. submarine torpedoed and sank an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka.

Reacting to the incident, Iranian officials warned that such an attack on what they described as an “unarmed ship” would not go unanswered.

Meanwhile, India has rejected claims that it helped the United States in targeting the Iranian vessel. A senior naval official dismissed the reports as “baseless”.

The Israeli military has claimed that its ongoing operations have severely damaged Iran’s air defence systems and missile launchers. U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also warned that American strikes on Tehran could increase significantly in the coming days.

Amid the escalating violence, U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran was being “demolished ahead of schedule,” claiming that the country’s air force and air defence capabilities had been largely destroyed.

The conflict has already caused heavy casualties. Reports suggest that at least 1,332 people have been killed in attacks carried out by the United States and Israel on Iran since the fighting began. Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported that two schools were hit by missiles in the town of Parand, located southwest of Tehran.

At the same time, Iran has launched retaliatory attacks across the region. Missile and drone strikes have targeted several Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain, where U.S. military bases are located.

Israel has also faced counterattacks, with its commercial hub, Tel Aviv, coming under combined drone and missile strikes late Thursday night.

The rapidly escalating war has shaken global financial markets and raised fears of a broader regional conflict that could affect economic stability and energy supplies worldwide. As military operations continue on multiple fronts, the situation across West Asia remains tense and unpredictable.