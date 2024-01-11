Congress Criticizes 10-Year Modi Govt for Injustices and Failures

The Congress criticized the last 10 years of the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, stating that citizens of the country were victims of grave injustice during the period.
The Congress said that the “BJP government has severely hurt our people, our Democracy, and our Constitution”. They further alleged that unprecedented unemployment completely shattered the dreams and future of our youth.
The party on Thursday issued a list of ‘injustices’ of the Narendra Modi government in the past 10 years. They are as follows:
1. Yuva Berozgar - Make India Jobless!
➤The number of jobless people has tripled, from 1 crore (2012) to 4 crore (2022).
➤The Unemployment Rate is 45-Year High. One in three graduates is looking for a job, but not getting.
2. Mehangai - Price Rise Hurts!
➤Petrol, Diesel, LPG, CNG, Atta, Dal, Rise, Cooking Oil, Milk - everything has become expensive.
➤GST was imposed on essential commodities. Household Savings are at a 50-year low
3. Agriculture and farmers betrayed!
➤3 Black Laws by Modi Govt forced farmers to sit on a one-year dharna, 750 Farmers Martyred.
➤At least ONE farmer dies by suicide every hour in India (NCRB 2022).
4. Discrimination against weaker sections (SC ST OBC, minorities), No Caste Census!
➤Crimes against Dalits increased by 46.11% since 2013. (NCRB)
➤Crimes against Adivasis increased by 48.15% since 2013. (NCRB)
➤Why is the Modi Govt running away from a Caste Census?
5. Atrocities against Women - Beti Bachao Bana Doshi Bachao!
➤ The NCRB shows that crimes against women is the highest now, with 51 FIRs filed every hour in 2022.
➤ BJP releases rapists. Protects accused and offenders like Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, Sengar etc.
6. Public Health and COVID-19 Mismanagement!
➤ Unplanned Lockdown resulted in 4 Cr Migrants to walk on foot.
➤ The devastating Delta wave that tore apart families and left dead bodies floating down the Ganga.
➤ WHO estimates that 47 lakh people died, ten times what government data shows. 1 in 3 in the
7. MSME and GST/ Failure of Make in India!
➤The share of manufacturing in the economy has been falling since 2014 & hit an all-time low of 13% in 2022.
➤We are assembling mobile phones using parts imported from China and claiming, "Make in India"!
➤MSMEs have been burdened by high costs after the ill-planned GST & Demonetisation.
8. Garib Pe Vaar/Inequality/Poonjipatiyon Ki Sarkar/Public Sector
➤ PM Modi has facilitated Adani's loot of India by handing over monopolies in ports and airports, letting it overcharge consumers for electricity and to use this stolen money to pump up its stock prices under SEBI's eyes, a scam worth at least Rs 32,000 Cr.
➤ The richest one per cent in India now own more than 40 per cent of the country's total wealth, while the bottom half of the population together share just 3 per cent of wealth.
9. China/Agniveer/Terrorism
➤ PM Modi gave a clean chit to the Chinese on 19 June 2020 with his statement 'Na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai." This was a grave insult to our soldiers and severaly damaged our stance after 18 rounds of military talks and contributed to continuing Chinese control of 2,000 square km of fresh Indian territory.
➤The Agnipath scheme, that former Army Chief General MM Naravane revealed was foisted on the Armed Forces by the PM, has weakened our security and shattered the hopes of lakhs of Indian youth by dramatically reducing the intake of soldiers.
➤Despite many hollow promises of normalcy, the number of terrorist attacks on our soldiers in Kashmir has been increasing; some terrorists have been found to have disturbing links with the BJP.
10. Loktantra ki Hatya - Demolishing Democracy!
➤ Opposition-led state governments in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Manipur fell after the BJP used blatant money power and threats of investigation by ED and CBI to induce MLAs to switch; 95% of ED and CBI investigations since 2014 have been against opposition politicians.
➤ The Election Commission of India has been rendered toothless; it refuses to act on violations by the BJP and PM Modi, while cracking down on opposition infractions.
➤ 146 Opposition MPs were suspended to bulldoze 3 controversial Laws changing the Criminal Procedures of the country.