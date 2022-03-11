Canada Bans Import of Oil Products from Russia

Amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Canadian government on Friday announced a ban on imports of oil products from Russia.

This comes after countries like the United States and the United Kingdom banned importing oil from the Russian Federation due to Moscow's military offensive against Ukraine.

A statement issued by the government said, "Petroleum.3.5 (1) It is prohibited for any person in Canada and any Canadian outside Canada to import, purchase or acquire any good referred to in column 1 of Schedule 5, wherever situated, from Russia or from any person in Russia.”

The ban "does not apply to goods if a contract for the import, purchase or acquisition of the good is entered into before the day on which this section comes into force," it added.

Meanwhile, Canadian Trade Minister, Mary Ng on Friday condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and said that it is a challenge to the rule-based system.

