"Congress Has Become a Fused Bulb” – Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai responded to media questions today, stating that the opposition parties have now completely “become a fused bulb.” He said the opposition is so frustrated by continuous defeat that they have lost direction.

The Chief Minister added, “Whenever the opposition wins, they do not question the impartiality of the Election Commission or the EVMs. But the moment they lose, they start pointing fingers at the same institutions. This attitude goes against democratic values and is unfair to the trust of the people.”

He further said that the people of the country understand everything now, and the contradictory statements of the opposition have eroded public trust in them.

According to the Chief Minister, in a democracy, it is essential to stay connected with the people, but the opposition is gradually drifting away from them and is only spreading confusion through baseless allegations.

He reiterated that the Chhattisgarh government, under the guidance of the Centre, is committed to providing transparent, accountable, and people-centric governance.

“The trust of the people is the biggest strength of the government—and this is exactly what the opposition has lost,” he said.

