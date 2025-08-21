“We Built IIT & NIT, Why Would We Oppose IIM?”: Congress Rebuts BJP

The political row over the proposed Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Assam has taken a sharper turn, with Congress MP from Nagaon, Pradyut Bordoloi, strongly rebutting the BJP’s allegation that the Congress opposed the institution’s establishment.

Bordoloi termed the claim “a malicious distortion,” arguing that the Congress has historically spearheaded the setting up of premier educational institutes in Assam and the Northeast, including IIT Guwahati, NIT Silchar, Tezpur University and Assam University, Silchar. “Neither I nor any Congress MP has ever opposed the IIM. The BJP is deliberately misleading the people,” he said.

What Happened in Parliament?

At the core of the controversy lies the passage of the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha. Opposition MPs were protesting against what they described as the BJP’s misuse of Special Investigation Reports (SIRs) and the Election Commission’s alleged “vote manipulation.” In the midst of the commotion, the government pushed the Bill through a voice vote in less than a minute.

Bordoloi argued that this was not only undemocratic but also unconstitutional. “The government bypassed debate and accountability. Now they twist the narrative to claim that Congress opposed the IIM,” he said.

The Larger Question of Development

The Congress MP used the moment to sharpen his attack on the BJP’s style of governance, alleging that the party reduces development to mere sloganeering. “For the BJP, development is a slogan. For us, it is a responsibility,” he asserted.

He pointed out critical gaps in higher education in Assam:

Lack of clarity : The government has yet to specify where the proposed IIM will be set up, how much money has been allocated, or when it will become operational.

Unfinished promises : The AIIMS project at Changsari, announced in 2017, remains incomplete even after eight years.

Educational disparity: Assam’s Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education is only 17.5%, significantly below the national average of 27%.

“These facts reflect government neglect,” Bordoloi said, adding that Congress will continue to ask “hard questions” to ensure that institutions bring real benefits to Assam’s youth.

Analysis: BJP vs Congress on ‘Development’

The clash highlights a familiar pattern in Assam’s politics: while the BJP aggressively pushes high-visibility announcements, the Congress positions itself as the custodian of substantive delivery. For the BJP, the optics of new institutions serve as a political tool ahead of elections; for the Congress, the demand is for clarity, accountability, and completion of projects already promised.

The IIM debate, therefore, is not just about a new management institute in Assam. It represents a deeper tug-of-war over the politics of development—between promises made and promises delivered.

