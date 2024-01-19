Congress' Kharge Calls Idea Of One Nation One Election "Undemocratic"

The government's 'one nation one election' website stated that national and state elections were largely conducted concurrently from 1951-52 to 1967. However, this pattern was disrupted, leading to elections occurring almost annually and at various times within a year. This has resulted in substantial government and stakeholder expenses, the diversion of security forces and electoral officers from their primary duties for extended periods, and disruptions in developmental work due to prolonged application of the model code of conduct.