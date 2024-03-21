Congress Leader Ajay Maken Hits Out at Modi Govt Over Frozen Bank Accounts

“Efforts are being made to weaken Congress financially. This is not just an attack on accounts of the Congress party by the Narendra Modi government but also an attack on democracy in India. The election date has come and we are not able to use Rs 285 crore lying in our bank. For publicity, we have to book slots in newspapers and electronic media, we have to get posters printed. If we are not able to do even this work, then how will democracy survive?” he said.