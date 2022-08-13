National

Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Tests Covid-19 Positive

Kharge wrote a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressing his inability to be present at the flag hoisting ceremony of 75th Independence Day celebrations as he has tested positive for the virus.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge | file image
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

In his letter, Kharge said, “India's 75 Anniversary of Independence is a historic occasion and moment of immense pride for each one of us. I have been very keen and looking forward to attend the Independence Day Flag hoisting ceremony on 15 August 2022. Much as I wish, as I have tested Covid positive, I am not in a position to attend the Independence Day ceremony and celebrations on 15 August 2022.”

He further wrote, “Even though I would not be able to be physically present, I will be joining the entire Nation in celebrating Independence Day and wishing HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY to all on this auspicious occasion.”

