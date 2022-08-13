Manipur: Rich Tributes Paid to Brave Hearts on Patriots’ Day

As part of the 131st Patriots’ Day, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh paid floral tributes to martyrs who had sacrificed their lives during the Anglo-Manipur war of 1891.

The chief minister paid tributes at Uttra in Kangla, Shahid Minar and the freedom fighters memorial at the BT Park.

He was accompanied by Governor La Ganesan, other ministers, MLAs and government officials.

Taking to twitter, Biren Singh said, “Humble tributes to our brave forefathers who laid down their lives for the dignity, integrity and sovereignty of Manipur on this Patriots’ Day. It was on this day that Bir Tikendrajit and Thangal General were hanged to death for resisting the British imperialism.”

Meanwhile, a statue of Bir Tikendrajit was unveiled by the minister of state for external affairs and education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh in Assam’s Hojai district and paid floral tributes to the martyrs on the occasion of the 131st Patriots’ Day.