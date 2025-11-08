Congress Leader Pawan Khera Claims Voter Names Deleted Ahead of Bihar 2025 Polls

Congress leaders have raised serious allegations of voter manipulation during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections held on November 6. Party leader Pawan Khera claimed that several long-time voters were inexplicably deleted from the electoral rolls, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of working together to manipulate votes, citing earlier incidents in Haryana.

“We received complaints from our workers that the names of people who have been voting for generations were removed from the voter list. The entire nation saw that SIR was a flop show in Bihar. With the collusion of the ECI and the BJP, we were unable to form the government in Haryana; votes were stolen,” Khera alleged.

Earlier on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also accused the ruling establishment of orchestrating “vote theft” in Bihar and Haryana. Addressing an election rally in Bhagalpur, Gandhi claimed that over 25 lakh fake voters were included in Haryana’s electoral list out of a total of 2 crore voters. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Election Commission conspired to manipulate election outcomes, citing similar allegations in the Lok Sabha, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh elections.

Gandhi further warned that Bihar’s youth, particularly Gen Z voters, would not allow any manipulation in the upcoming phases.

In the first phase of the Bihar polls, voting was held for 121 assembly seats across 18 districts, recording a voter turnout of 64.5%. The second phase is scheduled for November 11, covering 122 seats across 20 districts, including Aurangabad, Jahanabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur, and Purnia. Counting of votes for the elections will take place on November 14, marking the conclusion of the polling process.

