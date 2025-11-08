ECI Confirms No Re-Polling at Any of 45,341 Bihar Phase 1 Polling Booths

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday confirmed that no re-polling is required at any of the 45,341 polling stations that voted in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6. After a thorough review of voting records and related documents, the commission reported no discrepancies or malpractices at any polling station.

The post-poll verification process was conducted across all 121 assembly constituencies in the presence of 121 returning officers and 121 general observers appointed by the ECI. Approximately 455 candidates or their representatives also participated in the scrutiny.

The process included a thorough examination of Form 17A (voter register) and other polling-day documents to ensure transparency and identify any irregularities. The entire exercise was videographed, and all documents were resealed with official stamps following verification.

First Phase of Bihar Elections Records Nearly 65% Turnout

The first phase of polling recorded a near 65% voter turnout, provisional figures from the Election Commission show. Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal stated that data from 41,943 of the 45,341 polling booths had been compiled, with the final turnout percentage expected to increase.

By comparison, Bihar had recorded a 57.29% voter turnout in the 2020 assembly elections held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous highest turnout was 64.6% during the 1998 Lok Sabha elections, while the state’s first general election in 1951-52 saw just 40.35% voter participation.

Women Voters Drive Record Turnout in Bihar Phase 1 Polls

Officials noted that enthusiasm among women voters was particularly high, playing a key role in boosting overall turnout. “A lot of enthusiasm was noticed among female voters today,” said Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal.

In this phase, a total of 3.75 crore voters were eligible to cast their votes to decide the fate of 1,314 candidates across 121 assembly constituencies. Of the 45,341 polling stations, 36,733 were located in rural areas.

District-wise data revealed that Muzaffarpur recorded the highest turnout at 70.96%, followed by Samastipur (70.63%), Vaishali (67.37%), Madhepura (67.21%), Saharsa (66.84%), Khagaria (66.36%), Lakhisarai (65.05%), Munger (60.40%), Siwan (60.31%), Nalanda (58.91%), and Patna (57.93%).

Polling Largely Peaceful with Minor Incidents in Bihar Phase 1

Polling in the first phase was largely smooth, with only a few minor clashes reported between supporters of different political parties in Lakhisarai and Saran districts. Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said that 143 complaints were registered on polling day, all of which were promptly resolved. Voting was, however, boycotted at a few booths in Buxar, Fatuha, and Suryagarha.

The remaining 122 assembly constituencies are scheduled to go to polls in the second phase on November 11, with counting set for November 14, according to the Election Commission.

