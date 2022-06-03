Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Tests Positive for COVID-19

After Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, her daughter and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tested positive for COVID-19. Priyanka confirmed the news through a twitter post.

“I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home. I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions,” she said in her tweet.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 daily tally passed the 4,000-mark after nearly three months as the country logged 4,041 new cases on Friday. The latest surge brings the overall tally to 43,168,585, according to the data by the union health ministry. In the last 24 hours, 10 deaths were recorded, and the overall figure now stands at 524,651.

An increase of 1,668 active cases, took the active caseload to 21,177 - this is 0.05 per cent of the total infections, according to the government data.

After over two months of respite, the national coronavirus tally is seeing a fresh surge, mostly fuelled by pockets of outbreak in the country’s large urban centres. On Thursday, 3,712 cases and five fatalities were recorded in the 24-hour period. According to the data, the biggest contributor to the national tally appears to be a handful of large metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi.

In Mumbai, the seven-day average of daily infections climbed to more than 400 cases a day for the past week. Just two weeks ago, this number was 143 -- marking an increase of nearly 200%.