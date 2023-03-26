Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Changes His Twitter Bio, Writes ‘Dis'Qualified MP'

Two days after getting disqualified from the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday has changed his Twitter bio and wrote 'Dis'Qualified MP'.

His Twitter bio now reads as, "This is an official account of Rahul Gandhi, member of Indian National Congress and Dis'Qualified MP."

Gandhi on Saturday said that democracy "is under attack and that he is not scared to ask questions about the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group."

Rahul Gandhi also questioned the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over whose ₹20,000 crores has gone into industrialist Gautam Adani’s shell companies as the industrialist himself couldn’t have generate this amount.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Rahul said, “A few weeks back in parliament where I asked the prime minister a very specific set of question. No.1 ₹20,000 crore are in shell companies owned by business tycoon Adani, he could not have generate this money. He is into infrastructure business, where did this money come from? Whose money is it? These companies are working in the defence sector and there is also a Chinese national involved in this, why is nobody asking the question who is this Chinese national?”

Rahul claimed to have shown a set of proof including the picture of prime minister relaxing with Adani in a private plane in the parliament.

“I also gave documentation about the defence industry, about the airports, about the statements made in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Pictures of PM Modi sitting with the state bank chairman in Australia. Immediately after that, the BJP started its work, my speech was expunged. I wrote a letter to the speaker with a detailed explanation on the defence industry, on the airports, with press clippings, supporting documents, legal documents and said this is the supporting foundation of my speech. I have not made this speech or not invented this, this is detailed research, and here it is, nothing happened. Nothing was revoked. My speech today is not a part of the record in parliament. The same was done with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. After that BJP ministers lied about me in the parliament. They made the statement to distract from the Adani issue, the whole game-disqualification and all these statements are to distract from the central question whose ₹20,000 crore is it?”

Rahul further stated that the BJP minister had accused him for seeking support from foreign forces to help India.

“This is the most ridiculous statement; I have never made such a statement. One can look at all the conversations I had in United Kingdom. A minister lied in the flood of the house, I wrote to the speaker saying that it’s my right as a member of parliament to state my position when somebody makes an accusation. My first letter was not answered. I then wrote another letter with more details stating the names of the BJP ministers and what was said in the parliament. But, still there was no reply from the speaker. I then went to the speaker’s chamber asking what is going on. We live in a democracy, you are the defender of that democracy, why you not letting me to make my statement. The speaker smiles and said I cannot do that. This is the whole drama that has been orchestrated to defend the prime minister from the simple question whose ₹20,000 crore went into Adani’s Shell companies?”