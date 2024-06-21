Congress Leaders Express Concern Over Grim Flood Situation in Assam

The flood situation in Assam remains severe, affecting lakhs of people across 15 districts and claiming the lives of 27 individuals. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have voiced deep concern and solidarity with the affected residents.
Kharge expressed condolences to the families of the victims and urged both the Modi Government and Assam Government to swiftly provide aid, relief, and compensation to those affected. He criticized the "double engine" promise of making Assam flood-free, accusing the BJP-led governments of failing on their commitments.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the disruption of normal life and the tragic loss of lives in the floods. She called upon the state government to intensify relief and rescue operations and ensure adequate compensation for the families of the deceased.
According to the latest report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the death toll has risen to 27, with incidents including drownings due to swollen rivers like Kopili, Katakhal, Barak, and Kushiyara.
As many as 1,311 villages across 22 districts, including Tamulpur, Barpeta, Karimganj, and Nagaon, remain affected, impacting over 6,424.83 hectares of land and crops.
Currently, 183 relief camps and distribution centres are operational, providing shelter and support to 14,215 displaced individuals, including children, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities. The flood has also affected over 3.5 lakh livestock.
The situation continues to unfold, with ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact and assist those in need. For further updates, residents are advised to follow official announcements and local news channels.