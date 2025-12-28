Congress Marks 141st Foundation Day in Raipur, Reaffirms Nation-Building Legacy

The Indian National Congress on Sunday celebrated its 141st Foundation Day with enthusiasm and solemnity at the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters, Rajiv Bhavan, in Raipur, reaffirming the party’s historic role from the freedom struggle to nation-building.

The celebrations began with PCC President Deepak Baij hoisting the party flag, followed by a ceremonial salute by volunteers of the Congress Seva Dal. The occasion also featured a seminar titled “Congress: From the Freedom Struggle to Nation-Building, highlighting the ideological journey and contributions of the Congress over more than a century.

Addressing the gathering, PCC President Deepak Baij said that while the Congress may not currently be in power in several states, it remains the only political party with a strong grassroots presence across the length and breadth of the country, from villages to metropolitan cities. He emphasised that the Congress has consistently reshaped its priorities in accordance with the needs of the nation.

Baij traced the party’s journey through key phases of Indian history, stating that before Independence, Congress devoted itself to the freedom movement, while after 1947 it focused on nation-building and framing the Constitution. He highlighted the contributions of successive Congress leaders, noting that under Jawaharlal Nehru, India embraced non-alignment and the Panchsheel principles while laying the foundations of industrialisation and major irrigation projects. Under Lal Bahadur Shastri, food security was strengthened with the call of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan.”

He further said that Indira Gandhi’s leadership saw transformative initiatives such as the Green Revolution, the 20-Point Programme, and advances in space and nuclear science. Rajiv Gandhi, he added, ushered in the IT and computer revolution, lowered the voting age from 21 to 18, and strengthened Panchayati Raj institutions. Baij also credited P.V. Narasimha Rao for economic liberalisation that integrated India with the global economy, and noted that under Sonia Gandhi’s guidance and Manmohan Singh’s leadership, landmark legislations such as the RTI Act, MGNREGA, Food Security Act, Right to Education Act, and Land Acquisition Act significantly improved the lives of ordinary citizens.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, while extending Foundation Day greetings, said the Congress succeeded during the freedom struggle because it upheld democratic values and inclusivity, representing all sections of society. He remarked that the party led a united, non-violent mass movement while respecting ideological diversity. “During the freedom movement, Congress truly reflected the collective conscience of India,” Baghel said.

The seminar was also addressed by senior leaders Satyanarayan Sharma and Rajendra Tiwari, who spoke on the party’s ideological legacy. The welcome address was delivered by City Congress President Shrikumar Menon, the vote of thanks by Rural Congress President Rajendra ‘Pappu’ Banjare, while proceedings were conducted by PCC General Secretary Subodh Haritwal.

The event was attended by several senior leaders and office-bearers, including former ministers Amitesh Shukla, Sushil Anand Shukla and Mahendra Chhabra, Seva Dal President Arun Tamrakar, Youth Congress President Akash Sharma, OBC Congress President Keshav Chandrakar, along with a large number of Congress workers.

The celebration underscored the Congress party’s resolve to uphold its legacy and continue its political and ideological journey in contemporary India.

