Congress MLAs Enter Well of the House with ‘Satyamev Jayate’ Placards, Suspended Amid Uproar

The Chhattisgarh Assembly witnessed major disruption on the fourth day of its winter session as all Congress MLAs entered the House carrying placards reading ‘Satyamev Jayate’, protesting the Enforcement Directorate’s actions against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Advertisment

During the proceedings, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accused central investigative agencies of being misused to target opposition leaders, sparking sharp exchanges with the ruling BJP. Senior BJP leader Ajay Chandrakar strongly objected to the allegations.

The Congress had moved an adjournment motion seeking discussion on the alleged misuse of investigative agencies. However, the Speaker ruled the motion inadmissible, prompting the opposition to intensify their protest.

Congress MLAs raised slogans including “Stop misuse of investigative agencies,” “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” and “Mahatma Gandhi Ki Jai” while entering the well of the House. In response, the Speaker suspended the protesting Congress members for disorderly conduct.

The incident caused significant disruption to Assembly proceedings, underscoring the growing confrontation between the government and opposition over the actions of central agencies.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Assembly in Chaos as Congress MLAs Protest Alleged Misuse of Central Agencies