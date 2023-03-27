Congress MPs Move Adjournment Notices Against Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification

Amid row over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as Lok Sabha MP, Congress MPs Manish Tiwari and Manickam Tagore have given adjournment notices to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding a discussion in the House on the disqualification of senior party leader from the Lok Sabha.

The notice states, “That this House do suspend Zero Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the disqualification of Shri Rahul Gandhi.”

Tiwari has also said in his notice that the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the membership of the House was a hasty and erroneous decision and not in consonance with the provisions of the Constitution of India.

“Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution provides that a person shall be disqualified for being chosen as, and for being, a member of either House of Parliament if he is so disqualified by or under any law made by Parliament. ” the notice reads.

The notice further stated, “Article 103(1) provides that the decision as to the disqualification of members lies with the President of India. Further, Article 103(2) lays down that a decision on disqualification by the President must be preceded by mandatory consultation with the Election Commission of India.”

Tewari said the action is in violation of the basic principles of natural justice, contrary to the provisions of the Constitution, and beyond the legal competence of the Secretariat of Parliament.

“Under these circumstances, the House must adjourn to discuss this matter concerning the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi,” the notice said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore also gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Adani Group issue and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.