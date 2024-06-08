Congress Name Sonia Gandhi Chairperson Of Parliamentary Party

In a significant development within the Congress party, Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari announced on Saturday the unanimous election of Sonia Gandhi as the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP).
"Sonia Gandhi ji has been unanimously elected as the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP)," Tiwari informed ANI, following the CPP meeting held in the Central Hall of Parliament in the national capital.
During the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge proposed Sonia Gandhi's name for the chairperson position, a move seconded by party leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Tariq Anwar, and K Sudhakaran.
The gathering witnessed the presence of several prominent Congress figures, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and general secretary KC Venugopal.
Joining the assembly were other notable leaders such as Karti Chidambaram, Rajiv Shukla, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and Shashi Tharoor, all participating in the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting.
In another significant decision earlier in the day, the Congress Working Committee passed a resolution endorsing Rahul Gandhi's appointment as the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.
Sources revealed that Rahul Gandhi secured victories in the Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala.
Reflecting on the electoral landscape, the 2024 Lok Sabha polls witnessed the BJP failing to secure a majority, bagging 240 seats, while the Congress demonstrated a robust performance, clinching 99 seats.
Despite the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance tallying 293 seats, the INDIA bloc, comprising various parties including Congress, posed formidable competition, surpassing the 230 mark and defying earlier projections.