"Voice of 140 Crore Indians": Congress Leaders Bat For Rahul Gandhi as Leader Of Opposition

Several Congress leaders have expressed their demand for Rahul Gandhi to take over the role of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, stressing that his leadership would significantly strengthen the party.
"Everything would be decided by the party high command. The whole country demands that Rahul Gandhi should surface as the main Leader of the Opposition. This position is apt and he will play a crucial role. The party will also strengthen the party," Partap Singh Bajwa told ANI.
Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Punjab Congress President and MP from Ludhiana, echoed the sentiment, stressing that while they advocate for Rahul Gandhi to take charge, the final decision rests with him and the party leadership.
"It has been our demand that Rahul Gandhi should come forward and handle everything but the final decision is of the leadership. Rahul Gandhi has to decide for himself. The PM should not be taking the oath. He was talking about '400 paar'... 'Agar mai unki jagah pe hota toh shayad shapath nahi leta," Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said.
The Extended Congress Working Committee meeting, currently underway in Delhi, sees the presence of key figures including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other prominent leaders.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized that the demand for Rahul Gandhi to assume the role of Leader of the Opposition reflects the sentiment of the entire nation.
"We don't know about the agenda of the CWC meeting yet. Our demand is the same as that of 140 crore Indians. Rahul Gandhi has to take the position as the leader of the Opposition. Rahul Gandhi has been fighting for women and the unemployed," he said.
Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Congress MP from Gurdaspur, highlighted the importance of having a formidable leader who can effectively counter the Prime Minister in Parliament, underscoring the nationwide support for Rahul Gandhi in this regard.
"This is a very important meeting. The proposals that will be put forth will be good...We will play the role of a strong Opposition in the Parliament. Yes, we want the country to get such a face who can reply to the Prime Minister. I think the entire country wants this," he said.
In the midst of the BJP consolidating support for government formation, leaders of the INDIA bloc have adopted a "wait and watch" approach before determining their course of action.
Salman Khurshid of the Congress expressed optimism about the NDA alliance, suggesting that it could bode well for the country's future, given the dissatisfaction with the BJP's governance in the past.
With the Congress emerging as the second-largest party in the elections and substantially increasing its tally to 100 seats, the participation of top leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is anticipated in the ongoing discussions.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take the oath for his third successive term on June 9, following the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections.