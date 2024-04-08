Congress, NC Set to Contest 3 Seats Each in J&K and Ladakh

The Indian National Congress (INC) and National Conference (NC) on Monday announced the seat-sharing agreement for the five constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir and one constituency of Ladakh.
The announcement was made at a joint press conference by senior Congress leader and former union minister Salman Khurshid and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah and Cong leader Pawan Khera.
Under the seat-sharing agreement, the Congress will contest from Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh parliamentary constituencies, while the National Conference will contest from Anantnag-Rajouri, Srinagar and Baramulla.
Abdullah said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will fight the elections jointly in all the six constituencies. While the candidates have been announced for the Udhampur, Jammu and Anantnag-Rajouri constituencies, the remaining three candidates for Srinagar, Baramulla and Ladakh will also be announced soon.
He expressed confidence that INDIA will sweep all the six constituencies of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, which also included Ladakh, which, like JK, is a separate union territory right now.