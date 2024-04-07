PM Modi Slams Cong Chief Over J&K Remarks, Calls it ‘Tukde Tukde Gang Mindset’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his recent comments regarding Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking at a rally in Bihar's Nawada, Modi condemned Kharge's dismissal of the importance of Article 370, labeling it as reflective of a divisive mindset akin to the "tukde-tukde gang". Modi highlighted the sacrifices made by security personnel from various states, including Rajasthan and Bihar, in fighting terrorism in J&K.
"The post of the national president of the Congress is not a small thing. And the leader thinks Article 370 has nothing to do with Rajasthan. Is Jammu and Kashmir not an integral part of the country? His thinking betrays the mindset of tukde-tukde gang," PM Modi said.
Modi questioned why previous governments, including the Congress, failed to fully implement Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir, implying that it took his leadership to accomplish this. The Prime Minister's remarks came in response to Kharge's criticism of Modi's focus on Article 370 during a rally in Rajasthan's Churu. Kharge argued that the issues of farmers' distress should take precedence over discussing Article 370 abrogation.
"The INDIA bloc talks a lot about the Constitution. Their leaders should tell the people why they could not implement the Samvidhan of Baba Saheb Ambedkar fully in Jammu and Kashmir. Why did it take a Modi to do so?" the PM asked.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also criticized Kharge's stance, asserting that it is unacceptable for the Congress to downplay the significance of Jammu and Kashmir's integration with India. Shah reminded the Congress that every state and citizen has equal rights over J&K, just as its residents have rights over the rest of India.
"It is shameful to hear that the Congress party is asking, "Kashmir se kya waasta hai (What is the relation with Kashmir)?" I would like to remind the Congress party that J&K is an integral part of India, and every state and citizen has the right over J&K, just as the people of J&K have the right over the rest of India," Amit Shah said.