Congress Party President Elections on Oct 17

Congress General Secretary Madhusudan Mistry announced the schedule for the upcoming Election for Congress President via an official notification, on Thursday.

The aforesaid elections for the party's new president are slated to be held on October 17 at all PCC, whose results shall be announced on October 19, immediately after the counting of votes.

"I, the undersigned Madhusudan Mistry, Chairman, CEA, under the power vested in me by the provision of Article XVIII of Constitution of Indian National Congress hereby announced that the Election of the President of Indian National Congress will be held as per the schedule appended below," the notification announcing schedule read.

As per Mistry signed notification, the nominations for the president post are to be filed from September 24 to September 30.

The final list of candidates will be released at 5pm on October 8.

Mistry has called upon the delegates of the Congress party to elect President of Indian National Congress in accordance with the provisions made under Article 18.

So far, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor have expressed their willingness to contest for the party's topmost position.

However, party leader Digvijay Singh has also arrived in Delhi today and is likely to meet party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi ahead of the organisational polls in the party.