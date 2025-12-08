Congress, PM Modi Clash Over Historical Interpretation of Vande Mataram

The second week of the winter session of Parliament witnessed a fiery debate as Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, triggering sharp political exchanges over the historical interpretation of India’s national song.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, PM Modi criticised the Congress for allegedly removing certain lines from the song in 1937, claiming that this act “sowed the seeds of the partition.” He also targeted Jawaharlal Nehru and recalled the Emergency, stating that during the 100th anniversary of Vande Mataram, the Constitution was “throttled” and patriots were imprisoned, yet the song remained a symbol of resistance and unity.

“The mantra of Vande Mataram gave strength and inspiration to the entire nation during the freedom struggle. It was not merely a call for political freedom; it was a sacred war cry to liberate Bharatmata from colonial chains,” Modi said, highlighting the song’s enduring significance. He also noted its role in uniting the nation during the 1905 partition of Bengal and praised Bankim Chandra Chatterjee for awakening national pride through its verses.

Congress Fires Back

Reacting sharply, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh defended the Congress Working Committee’s (CWC) decision to remove specific lines, emphasising that the decision was collectively made by leaders including Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Sardar Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Rajendra Prasad, and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Ramesh accused PM Modi of insulting both the CWC and Rabindranath Tagore, tweeting that while shocking, it was “not surprising, since the RSS had no role in the freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi.”

The debate on Vande Mataram is set to continue in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah expected to lead discussions in the upper house.

Other Parliamentary Highlights

Apart from the Vande Mataram debate, several ministers presented key papers in Parliament: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Culture), Jayant Chaudhary (Education), Pankaj Chaudhary (Finance), Shobha Karandlaje (Labour and Employment), Kirti Vardhan Singh (Environment, Forest and Climate Change), and Harsh Malhotra (Corporate Affairs).

The session also saw discussions on the mass cancellation of IndiGo flights, with Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu blaming the disruption on the airline’s “internal system and planning,” which resulted in over 4,500 flight cancellations since last week.

The winter session continues to witness intense debates spanning historical, cultural, and administrative issues, reflecting both parliamentary scrutiny and public interest.