Parliament to Hold Special Debate on 150 Years of ‘Vande Mataram’ Today

The Lok Sabha will on Monday hold a special discussion marking 150 years of the iconic national song ‘Vande Mataram’, with several important historical aspects of the hymn expected to be revisited during the debate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the House around noon, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will speak at the conclusion of the discussion. The government has been allocated three hours in the Lok Sabha, as part of a wider 10-hour debate that will continue in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. In the Upper House, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to open the proceedings.

The discussion comes as part of Parliament’s broader effort to commemorate the 150-year journey of ‘Vande Mataram’, a song deeply woven into India’s cultural and nationalist legacy.

From the Opposition benches, eight Congress members are expected to participate in the debate. The list includes Deputy Leader of the Opposition Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Bimol Akoijam, Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Chamala Reddy and Jyotsna Mahant.

The 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’ was observed on November 7. Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, the hymn first appeared in the journal Bangadarshan in 1875 before being included in his celebrated novel ‘Anandamath’ in 1882. Rabindranath Tagore later set it to music, and over time it became a symbol of India’s freedom movement and a significant part of the nation’s collective memory.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on December 1, with the 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha scheduled to run until December 19.

Also Read: "Bharat Ratna to Zubeen Garg!" Gaurav Gogoi Demands In Parliament