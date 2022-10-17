Congress Presidential Election Begins Today

The voting for the Congress Presidential Elections has begun on Monday from 10 am till 4 pm.

The results of the poll are likely to be declared on October 19.

Senior Party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are the two candidates who filed for the nomination of the presidential election.

Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will vote for the next party chief.

Both the candidates have been vigorously campaigning across India.

This week Shashi Tharoor arrived in Guwahati for the purpose of campaigning for the poll while Kharge visited the city few days back for the same purpose.

It could be seen that a large number of senior leaders are backing Kharge which is why is he has been considered the Gandhi family’s ‘unofficial official candidate’.

It may be mentioned that this will be the sixth time in its nearly 137-year-old history that an electoral contest is going to decide who would take up the mantle of the party’s president.