Congress Protest Outside National Herald Office Against ED Raid

Congress workers staged demonstrations outside the head office of the National Herald newspaper in New Delhi against the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) raids at the office on Tuesday.

The ED raided the head office of the Congress party-owned National Herald newspaper and 11 other locations as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation, a week after it questioned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Hundreds of Congress workers including those from the party's Delhi unit gathered outside the Herald House building and staged protest against the raid.

The protesters also included members of the Delhi Mahila Congress and its president Amrita Dhawan.

According to officials, the raids were carried out to gather additional evidence with regard to the trail of funds and they are against those entities who were involved in the National Herald-linked transactions.

The raids were conducted days after a week after it questioned Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi by the ED in the National Herald newspaper case. While Sonia Gandhi was questioned for over 11 hours over three rounds last month, Rahul Gandhi was quizzed for more than 50 hours over five days in June.