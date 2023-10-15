Congress Releases Candidates Lists Ahead of MP, Telangana & Chhattisgarh Polls

Ahead of the forthcoming state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana along with other two states, the Congress on Sunday released the list of candidates for the election in the three states.
The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7 while the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17. Today, the first list of 30 candidates was announced by the Congress.
The polling for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17 and the party has released the list of 144 candidates today.
Furthermore, the party also released the list of candidates for polls in Telangana for 119 seats. The Telangana Assembly Elections will be held on November 30.
The following are the lists of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh and Telangana polls; and the first phase of polls in Chhattisgarh:
The counting of votes in all five states will take place on December 3. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.