Congress Releases Candidates Lists Ahead of MP, Telangana & Chhattisgarh Polls

The polling for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17 and the party has released the list of 144 candidates today.

Furthermore, the party also released the list of candidates for polls in Telangana for 119 seats. The Telangana Assembly Elections will be held on November 30.

The following are the lists of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh and Telangana polls; and the first phase of polls in Chhattisgarh: