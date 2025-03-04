Congress Slams BJP for Undermining Tribal Rights, Calls for Gondi Language Recognition

The Congress Party has strongly criticised the BJP for its alleged attacks on India’s tribal communities, accusing the ruling party of land dispossession, violence, and diluting constitutional protections.

Addressing his first press briefing at the AICC office in Delhi, the newly appointed Chairman of the All India Adivasi Congress, Dr Vikrant Bhuria, condemned the BJP government for systematically weakening tribal rights. He demanded the inclusion of the Gondi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and the reinstatement of August 9 (World Indigenous Day) as a public holiday, which BJP-ruled states have removed.

Dr Bhuria accused the BJP of making the PESA Act ineffective, facilitating land grabs and mining activities without the consent of Gram Sabhas. He also criticised the privatisation of 40% of Madhya Pradesh’s forests and the destruction of Hasdeo forests in Chhattisgarh for corporate-linked mining projects. “Tribal voices are being crushed, and those who resist are jailed,” he alleged, citing data that 60% of prisoners in Madhya Pradesh’s jails are from tribal backgrounds.

Raising concerns over rising atrocities, Dr Bhuria cited incidents such as the Sidhi urination case, the Neemuch dragging case, and the Nemawar massacre. He also accused the BJP of attempting to erase tribal identity by promoting the term "Vanvasi" instead of "Adivasi."

Calling for immediate action, Dr Bhuria urged the government to uphold tribal autonomy, enforce the Forest Rights Act, halt forced land acquisitions, and ensure justice for victims. “If our rights continue to be trampled, we will intensify our struggle,” he warned.

