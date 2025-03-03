BCCI Secretary Slams Congress Leader Over 'Fat-Shaming' Rohit Sharma

A political controversy erupted after Congress leader Shama Mohamed posted a derogatory remark about Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma on X (formerly Twitter), sparking widespread outrage among cricket enthusiasts. The post, which accused Rohit of being "fat for a sportsman" and labeled him the "most unimpressive captain India has ever had," was swiftly deleted following backlash.

Advertisment

The criticism came in the wake of India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory over New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, a triumph that reinforced Rohit's leadership credentials. However, Mohamed’s remarks drew sharp criticism, prompting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Devajit Saikia, to issue a strong rebuttal.

BCCI Defends Rohit, Calls Comments 'Unfortunate'

Condemning the remarks, Saikia termed them "irresponsible, derogatory, and baseless," warning that such statements could negatively impact both the player and the national team during a marquee ICC tournament.

"This is a very unfortunate statement. This kind of comment from responsible quarters, especially at a time when the country’s national team is in the middle of a marquee ICC tournament, is uncalled for. Such irresponsible statements may have an adverse effect on an individual or the entire team. Therefore, I hope people can refrain from passing comments for their own personal publicity," Saikia stated.

Congress Distances Itself From Controversy

In the wake of the controversy, the Congress party quickly sought to distance itself from Mohamed's remarks. Senior leader Pawan Khera confirmed that she was asked to delete the post, signaling that the party did not endorse her views.

Rohit Sharma’s Leadership Record Speaks for Itself

Despite the unwarranted criticism, Rohit Sharma's captaincy record remains stellar. He is only the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to lead the team to the semi-finals of all three major ICC white-ball events—the 2023 ODI World Cup, the 2024 T20 World Cup, and now the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. Under his leadership, India clinched the T20 World Cup title in 2024, further cementing his place among India’s cricketing greats.

Rohit is now set to lead India in a high-stakes Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia on Tuesday, March 4, in Dubai. With the nation rallying behind its skipper, the focus remains on India’s quest for another ICC trophy.