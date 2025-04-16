Congress Slams ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case as 'Political Vendetta in Legal Disguise'

ccampaign to malign Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi through the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet in the National Herald case.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and senior advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi termed the chargesheet a blatant example of “political vendetta” designed to distract the public from the real crises facing the nation — rising unemployment, a flailing economy, and growing social unrest.

“This is a fake narrative built on a non-existent case,” said Dr Singhvi, emphasizing that the ED has filed a money laundering case without any actual transfer of money or property. “Where is the proceed of the crime?” he questioned, calling the entire exercise “vendetta in legal disguise.”

Singhvi explained that the case revolves around the Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL), a loss-making entity that had received financial support from the Congress party. In an effort to clear AJL’s debt of approximately ₹90 crore, a not-for-profit company, Young India, was established, and the liabilities were transferred to it — a process Singhvi said is “a standard global practice” of converting debt into equity.

He stressed that as a Section 8 company, Young India operates as a “not for profit” entity, meaning no dividends are distributed and no salary is paid to its directors. “This is a legal structure and entirely above board,” Singhvi asserted, expressing confidence that the case would not hold up in court, given the ED’s conviction rate in such matters stands at a mere 1%.

Jairam Ramesh, echoing Singhvi’s remarks, accused the government of using the ED as its “election department,” weaponizing central agencies to target opposition leaders. “No NDA ally or BJP leader is ever touched. This is nothing but selective justice — political thuggery,” he said.

Without naming names, both leaders blamed “two individuals with a criminal mentality” for launching a propaganda war to deflect attention from failures on the economic and foreign policy fronts, particularly regarding relations with the US, China, and Bangladesh.

Ramesh sarcastically remarked, “As Make in India has failed, they are now trying to Fake in India,” referring to what he called a manufactured controversy. He concluded with a defiant message quoting Rahul Gandhi: “Those who try to scare others are actually scared themselves.”

The Congress leadership vowed to continue exposing what it called the “shameless misuse” of central agencies to suppress dissent and distract the public from the Modi government's shortcomings.

