Congress Slams Government Over Kashmir Ceasefire, Demands Clarity on US Role and Third-Party Mediation

The Congress on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over what it called “alarming attempts” to internationalise the Kashmir issue, demanding a special session of Parliament and an all-party meeting in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, senior Congress leader and CWC member Sachin Pilot raised pointed questions about the ceasefire recently announced between India and Pakistan—particularly the timing and the apparent role played by the United States.

"Is India accepting third-party mediation on Kashmir? If not, why was the ceasefire first announced by US President Donald Trump, before even India or Pakistan confirmed it?" Pilot asked, voicing concern over what he described as a dangerous attempt to “hyphenate India and Pakistan once again” on the global stage.

Pilot also urged the government to clearly explain the terms and guarantees associated with the ceasefire deal. "What assurance do we have that there won’t be more attacks after this so-called ceasefire? Pakistan’s army and political leadership have long lacked credibility," he said, pointing to reports of continued cross-border firing by Pakistan even after the ceasefire was announced.

Reaffirming the Congress party’s support for India’s armed forces, he saluted the military for its precision strikes on terror training camps in Pakistan. "We are proud of our defence forces, but questions must be asked of the political leadership," Pilot said.

The Congress leader also referred to the 1994 unanimous resolution of Parliament that pledged to reclaim Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), urging the government to reaffirm its commitment to that resolution in light of recent developments.

In a sharp critique, Pilot said the government owed the people and all political parties an explanation. “How did the US go from saying it was not their business to suddenly announcing a ceasefire between India and Pakistan? And why did the IMF clear over a billion-dollar loan to Pakistan just a day before?" he asked, calling the sequence of events “too coincidental” to ignore.

Reiterating Congress's position, Pilot demanded the immediate convening of a special Parliament session and an all-party meeting chaired by the Prime Minister to address national concerns over foreign involvement in India's internal affairs.

